At least five wounded after shooting at California high school - officials

At least five people were wounded after a shooter opened fire at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, a city north of Los Angeles, officials said.
A suspect described as a male Asian in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff said on Twitter.
"This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children," the Santa Clarita Valley branch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office tweeted.