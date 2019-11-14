Channels
At least five wounded after shooting at California high school - officials
Reuters|Published:  11.14.19 , 19:13
At least five people were wounded after a shooter opened fire at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, a city north of Los Angeles, officials said.

 

A suspect described as a male Asian in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff said on Twitter.

 

"This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children," the Santa Clarita Valley branch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

 

 


