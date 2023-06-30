Shocking revelations: How former Nazi officers helped Israel in its early days

In early December 1956, several weeks after the conclusion of the Suez Crisis, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) held a meeting in Paris.

In the adjacent room, several senior officials gathered in the office of Herbert Blankenhorn, West Germany’s permanent representative to NATO and a former member of the Nazi German Foreign Office. Among them was the newly appointed German defense minister Franz Josef Strauss, himself a former officer in the Wehrmacht on the Eastern Front, General Hans Speidel, one of the founders of the Bundeswehr – the West German armed forces, and Admiral Arthur Radford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed various topics, including a significant event that shook the world and escalated tensions in the Cold War—the covert conspiracy masterminded by David Ben-Gurion and Shimon Peres, in collaboration with Britain and France, which ultimately sparked the two-month-long Suez Crisis.

Consequently, this conflict caused a profound division within NATO between the United States, which opposed the operation, and its two European allies, while the Soviets intervened on behalf of Egypt and gained the backing of the United Nations in their call for the withdrawal of forces from all occupied territories.

In that closed room, the heads of the young German government expressed strong opinions that contradicted from the official German stance. Criticizing the actions of the British and French armies, one senior German official went as far as suggesting that "perhaps it would have been better to let the Jews bring Egypt to its knees," while his colleagues lauded the accomplishments of the IDF.

"This moment perhaps epitomizes more than anything else the contrasting reality, which some may deem insane or twisted, in which the relationship between Israel and West Germany unfolds in the aftermath of the Holocaust," says historian Prof. Roni Stauber of the Department of History of the Jewish People at Tel Aviv University.

"Prominent German officials, who once served in the army of Nazi Germany, are now again discussing 'Jews' rather than Israel, and their astonished conversation about the military capabilities of those Jews is particularly striking when considering their roles just over a decade earlier. And they, of all people, who have some knowledge of the horrors of war and the murder of Jews, believe that perhaps the IDF should have been allowed to completely crush the Egyptian army."

The classified minutes of this peculiar encounter in Paris are revealed in Prof. Stauber’s book Diplomacy in the Shadow of the Holocaust: Israel and West Germany 1953-1965, recently published by Yad Vashem and the Zalman Shazar Center.

The book, a culmination of over a decade of meticulous research across twelve archives in four countries, represents the most comprehensive study to date on the exceptional, if not impossible, relations between post-Nazi West Germany and the State of Israel, established partly due to the actions of that very Reich against the Jewish people.

Drawing upon Israeli, German, American and British documentation, the research unveils numerous untold sources, shedding light on political, military and intelligence aspects that together provide a series of revelations about dramatic events unfolding in the present, all linked to the complexities of grappling with the Nazi past.

Uncle Sam's move

Stauber’s findings reveal that Israeli officials quickly learned that they could exercise greater flexibility in their relationship with Germany. For example, contrary to agreements stipulating Israel could only use reparations funds exclusively for civilian purposes, significant sums were redirected toward national security. "As early as the end of November 1952, even before the agreement was ratified, a committee led by Peres already began operating, tasked with defining the allocation of reparations funds for security requirements," he explains.

In this way, Israel acquired equipment from Germany for its defense industries, disguised as orders for civilian industrial plants. "According to internal German documents I uncovered in one of the archives, the Germans were aware of Israeli actions and turned a blind eye to it," he adds. The United States was also aware of these developments and sought to capitalize on them. "The Americans deliberated the option of leveraging the suspension of reparations as a means to deter Israel from initiating a preemptive war," the researcher argues. "In other words, the Americans viewed reparations as a trade agreement."

According to the book, despite German resistance, they ultimately heeded Washington's request and conveyed a message to Israel that they would struggle to withstand international pressure to suspend reparations if Israel persisted in its refusal following the Suez Crisis to comply with President Eisenhower's demand for an immediate and unconditional withdrawal from Sinai.

The Americans were also one of the factors that delayed the establishment of diplomatic relations between Germany and Israel. "The State Department and Secretary of State John Foster Dulles led Israel astray," reveals Stauber.

During undisclosed communications between the Americans and Germans, of which Israel was unaware, Washington expressed understanding and even endorsed the German reluctance to establish relations.

"Against the backdrop of the harsh blow on the position of France and Britain in the Middle East following the Suez Crisis, the Americans attached great importance to West Germany's unique standing in Arab countries and feared they would be harmed if diplomatic relations were established with Israel," explains Stauber.

Nonetheless, Israel's triumph in the Suez Crisis, as evidenced by the aforementioned discussion in Paris, brought about a shift in perception among Germany's leadership regarding Israel's strategic value in the Cold War. "During the withdrawal from Sinai, Ben-Gurion started to prioritize the significance of ties with Germany alongside those with France, and perhaps even in their stead if relations with France were to deteriorate," Stauber states.

Communications between Israel and West Germany regarding the supply of arms originated from Israel's desire to acquire types of weaponry it did not possess, as well as the Germans' agreement to provide a significant portion of the weapons for free. The German Defense Ministry, led by Strauss, advanced the relations while the German Foreign Ministry attempted to undermine them. "As long as [Konrad] Adenauer served as Chancellor, the Defense Ministry usually prevailed."

The weapons were supplied without the knowledge of the German parliament, the Bundestag. However, in response to Adenauer's request, a confidential committee of party representatives was formed, and they were the exclusive recipients of the confidential information.

At a later stage, there was a demand within the committee for Israel to report the issue to the United States. Nevertheless, according to American documents, Israel intentionally provided misleading information to the Germans, falsely asserting that they had reported the arms deals to the Americans.

According to reports by Shimon Peres to the IDF General Staff, the French government was directly involved in the transfer of weapons from Germany to Israel. In addition to the supplied weapons, the Germans funded the acquisition of the submarines Leviathan and Dakar, which were built for the Israeli Navy in Britain. The Germans also covered the costs of helicopters purchased by Israel from France and substantially financed the production costs of missile boats, which would later be known as “Boats of Cherbourg."

Stauber touches upon, but does not decisively settle, the most sensitive and hushed issue in the military relations between the two countries. "There are various signs and hints, but there is no conclusive evidence that the Germans assisted Israel in funding the Dimona project," says Stauber, referring to what is believed to be an Israeli nuclear facility.

A solution for war criminals

The attitudes of former Nazis and senior Wehrmacht officers, who held high-ranking positions in the German federal administration, toward "Jews" (referring to the young State of Israel), as well as Israel's stance toward these individuals and the awareness that they were welcomed by the West German establishment, have played a crucial role in shaping the relationship between the two countries.

Stauber states that while a small number of Nazi criminals were tried in the early post-war period in Nuremberg and a few other legal proceedings, the vast majority of Nazi criminals resided in Germany itself in peace.

Not only did the generation of murderers live in peace, but they also held high office in the Federal Republic and even filled roles with direct contact with nascent Israel. Stauber mentions Karl Friedrich Vialon, who met with the head of the reparations mission Felix Shinnar, the de facto ambassador before official relations were established, in Cologne in 1961. They discussed Israel's security situation and support aimed at ensuring the Jewish state’s existence through armament.

Less than two decades after Vialon signed an order to confiscate Jews' "gold and silver belongings (...) and meticulously catalog them to be sent to the credit treasury of the Reich", he held a similar position as the head of the Department for Economic Affairs in the Chancellor's Office and discussed support for Israel with a representative of the Israeli government

This was not the first time that that same Vialon dealt with economic matters concerning Jews. In the early 1940s, he served as the head of the budget department at the Reichskommissariat Ostland (the Baltic states and a large part of Belarus).

In an order issued on August 27, 1942, titled "Administration of Jewish Ghettos," Vialon demanded the confiscation of "gold and silver belongings (...) and meticulously catalog them to be sent to the credit treasury of the Reich in Riga and placed under my authority."

Less than two decades later, he held a similar position as the head of the Department for Economic Affairs in the Chancellor's Office and discussed support for Israel with a representative of the Israeli government.

The most recognizable name among the war criminals who played a decisive role in relations with Israel is Hans Globke, the chief of staff to Chancellor Adenauer and the most powerful figure in West Germany during the 1950s and early 1960s.

Globke's position in the Reich Interior Ministry, where he drafted the regulations for implementing the Nuremberg Race Laws, and his responsibility for addressing the status of Jews in Germany and some occupied territories, became a sensitive issue following the capture of Adolf Eichmann.

The concern of West Germany regarding the focus on Globke's involvement in the Holocaust, along with other senior officials in Bonn, resulted in continuous communication between high-ranking officials from both countries with the aim of preventing or, at the very least, minimizing such scrutiny.

Against the backdrop of the Western German arms affair, which was orally agreed upon by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion and Chancellor Adenauer in a meeting at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York in March 1960, two months before Eichmann's capture in Buenos Aires, Stauber says in response to various publications, "Adenauer did not threaten Ben-Gurion, nor did he need to."

"The Israeli leadership understood that part of the deal was to ensure that the Eichmann trial would focus on Eichmann himself rather than highlighting the involvement of numerous individuals within Western German leadership in the crimes of the Nazi regime,” he explains.

In the fall of 1963, the Americans discovered that the Germans had transferred American-made Sikorsky helicopters to Israel without their consent. An infuriated Washington demanded a full and detailed account of the types and quantities of weapons that had been transferred to Israel.

As a result of the discussions, as revealed in the documents exposed in the book, "the Americans concluded that the weapons were intended, among other things, to influence Ben-Gurion to act in order to prevent or minimize any damage to Germany's reputation during the Eichmann trial."

Moreover, it is not only about the Eichmann trial or just about Globke. Ben-Gurion faced a moral dilemma: choosing between attempting to bring the Nazis to justice, or at least conducting a campaign against Germany's failure to take action against those criminals, and establishing ties with a significant Western power. He opted for the latter option.

"For him, Holocaust remembrance was first and foremost securing a strong Israel as a haven for the Jewish people," Stauber says. "And if achieving that goal required accommodating a German government filled with former Nazis and swallowing the bitter pill that justice would not be served for the war criminals, even the most abhorrent ones, from Ben-Gurion's perspective, it was a reasonable sacrifice. It reflects different conceptions of the memory of the Holocaust."

Contrary to the myth that Israel tirelessly pursued the murderers of the Jewish people to the very end, Stauber's findings reveal that the country marginalized the issue during the 1950s. The law addressing Nazi and collaborator crimes primarily focused on prosecuting Jewish Kapos residing in Israel. However, there is no evidence of correspondence suggesting that the Israeli delegation in Cologne instructed any action to engage with the Germans and further the investigation of Nazi criminals.

In fact, it was initiatives from figures like Erwin Schüle, the head of the Central Office of the State Justice Administrations for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes in Ludwigsburg, working under the German prosecution, and other German individuals such as Fritz Bauer, the Jewish prosecutor of the State of Hesse in Germany, who personally waged a war to bring Nazis to justice in Germany. They "pushed the attorney general, the State Attorney’s Office and the Israeli police to gather evidence on the crimes," but it was only in the spring of 1959 that this process began.

The first inquiry by Schüle focused on investigating "expulsions and acts of murder in the Lublin district in the years 1943-1944". Shinnar, the representative in Cologne, passed the inquiry to Attorney General Chaim Cohen. Cohen forwarded the inquiry, which included names of potential witnesses, to the head of the Investigations Department in the police, Yehuda Prag. "We must extend our fullest assistance to the German attorney general in this matter, to the best of our capabilities," Cohen wrote.

The connections formed between Cohen and Bauer sparked the chain of events that led to Eichmann's capture and trial in May 1960. In fact, according to Stauber, it was only after Eichmann's capture that Israel began to change its policy regarding a clearer demand from the Germans to bring Nazi criminals to trial, and the clear expression of this was its resistance to imposing the statute of limitations on the crimes.

Opposition at home

The question of treating West Germany as a "different Germany" divided not only the Israeli public but also Ben-Gurion's own government and party. "The conciliatory stance toward Germany was mistakenly seen as the approach of the entire Mapai Party. It was mainly Ben-Gurion's approach and the group of young people he nurtured, which clashed sharply with other senior members of the party," says Stauber.

Golda Meir led the opposition to the prime minister. During a forum attended by senior Mapai members in the summer of 1962, she strongly criticized Ben-Gurion on the matter. She argued that it was inappropriate for the prime minister to absolve West Germany, considering that "thousands who serve the state also served the Nazis."

The Adenauer administration, on its part, viewed its support for Israel as a key element in its efforts to enhance Germany's global reputation. "The Germans saw Israel and Jews, particularly in the United States, as wielding significant influence," says Stauber. This resulted in "remarkable actions they undertook, such as supplying Israel with substantial quantities of weapons for free, and offering loans with exceptionally favorable terms, despite being aware that some of the funds might be allocated to the Dimona project."

These are "fantastic things that one country doesn't do for another," and for this, the Germans were even willing to get in trouble with their main patron, the United States.

Ben-Gurion's approach was not to demand support from West Germany in exchange for overlooking its Nazi past but rather, he invited Adenauer to "be a partner in building Israel, with the goal that the next generation of Germans would know that it wasn't only Hitler, but there was also a Germany that assisted in establishing the Jewish state. This was the brilliance of his diplomatic approach," says Stauber.

Levi Eshkol, who succeeded Ben-Gurion, took an entirely opposite approach. Against the backdrop of Chancellor Ludwig Erhard's decision in early 1965 to impose an arms embargo on Israel, Eshkol presented a different approach to the weaponization of the memory of the Holocaust.

The Foreign Ministry led the aggressive approach, and from then on, Israel no longer hesitated to directly and sometimes bluntly remind the Germans of their moral obligation to the Jewish people and their state. The Foreign Ministry tactfully established a connection between the statute of limitations on Nazi atrocities, which was about to go into effect in May 1965, and the arms embargo, according to Stauber.

Through a series of encrypted and classified telegrams, Israeli embassies and consulates worldwide, particularly in the United States, were instructed to act against Germany, including smearing German Foreign Minister Gerhard Schröder, who spearheaded the embargo and even accused Israel of being ungrateful ("The Israelis do not appreciate our generosity," he noted in his correspondence with Chancellor Erhard).

During a tense meeting at the German embassy in Washington in November 1964, the ambassador faced a delegation of Jewish war veterans sent by Israel. Without hesitation, they issued strong threats against Germany's stance in international forums, vowing to call for boycotts of German goods in the United States and mobilize American veterans of all religions who had fought in Germany. They also planned to organize protests by war veterans in other countries, emphasizing that at the core of these actions stood "the moral question: Germany's commitment to punish the criminals and ensure that the threat of annihilation is never repeated."

Contrary to the myth that Israel tirelessly pursued the murderers of the Jewish people to the very end, Stauber's findings reveal that the country marginalized the issue during the 1950s. In fact, it was German officials who "pushed the attorney general, the State Attorney’s Office and the Israeli police to gather evidence on the crimes"

"There was exploitation of the German perception, which was prevalent even among many who did not see themselves as antisemitic, regarding the perceived excess power of Jews in the United States," says Stauber. "These threats from Jewish war veterans were taken seriously."

In that same month, as Schröder visited the United States, the entire Israeli Foreign Ministry mobilized to encourage and direct Jewish organizations in their campaign against West Germany. Katriel Katz, the consul general in New York, informed Jerusalem about the so-called "Operation Schröder," while Israeli diplomats worked tirelessly to have articles published in the Jewish press, in English, Yiddish and even German. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations also issued condemnatory statements published in the New York Times and the Herald Tribune.

While Ben-Gurion spoke with Adenauer about "partnership" and laid the foundation for unofficial relations, Levi Eshkol described the relationship as that of a "plaintiff and a defendant," or in other words, "regardless of what happens in Germany or its relations with the world, it must always place the moral obligation toward the Jewish people as the primary and decisive consideration," explains Stauber.

Erhard rejected this approach and asserted that while he was aware of the "historical obligation," the German government's policy must be guided "by the interests of the German people" as a top priority. Eshkol, however, did not waver in his position and declared in a February 1965 Knesset speech, "It will be clear and evident: Germany's duty is to assist Israel in safeguarding its security, and no monetary compensation or financial substitutes alone will suffice to fulfill this obligation."

In late February, the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem expressed great satisfaction with the overwhelming support received from Jewish communities worldwide for action against Germany. Schröder remained at the center of Israeli furor, and in high-level security and diplomatic meetings, he faced the most severe accusations that could be directed at a senior German figure. "Schröder is the biggest Nazi on the German map today," stated one of the officials.

"He is married to a Jewess and apparently believes that through this marriage, he has overcome his complex relationship with Jews. In my opinion, he is a dangerous man." The speaker was Deputy Defense Minister Shimon Peres.

In early 1965, Israel instructed Shinnar to return home immediately, effectively freezing its relations with Germany. "Israel went to war against Schröder and Erhard, and it put its most powerful card on the table - accusation - and won. The timing was also very favorable - Egypt's rapprochement with East Germany facilitated closer ties between West Germany and Israel," explains Stauber.

About a month later, messages were conveyed to Israel and leaders of Jewish organizations regarding Erhard's desire to renew talks with Israel and resolve the crisis. Kurt Birrenbach, a senior parliamentarian, was appointed as the chancellor's personal envoy to Israel, and soon the dialogues resumed.

Following the international Jewish and Israeli campaign, many members of the Bundestag changed their minds and supported the repeal of the statute of limitations.

The senior parliamentarian began meetings with the Israeli leadership on March 8, 1965. The day before, Chancellor Erhard declared that his government was seeking to "establish diplomatic relations with Israel."

While he was initially hesitant about the level of relations and instructed Birrenbach to propose consular relations first, he later changed his position under pressure from his party. From now on, only full diplomatic relations were on the table.

On March 16, Prime Minister Eshkol presented the government's decision to establish full diplomatic relations with West Germany before the Knesset, emphasizing that it was a response to the German request. On May 12, Eshkol and Erhard ratified the agreement.

While the arms embargo was not officially lifted, Erhard effectively approved the conversion of military means into financial aid, and simultaneously, tanks were supplied to Israel via the Americans. The main focus of the new agreement was the establishment of full diplomatic relations between West Germany and Israel, along with a significant postponement of the statute of limitations on Nazi war crimes.