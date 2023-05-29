On a culinary homecoming, influencer chefs look to perpetuate Palestinian dishes

For Canadian celebrity chef Suzanne Husseini, a first culinary tour of the Palestinian territories was a chance to preserve and promote the dishes and folk remedies of her ancestry.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

During a farm-to-table tour of the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, Husseini and four other high-profile chefs encountered a Palestinian cuisine often unfamiliar to foreigners more accustomed to news of conflict with Israel.

3 View gallery Palestinian-Canadian Chef Suzanne Husseini picks wild herbs during a tour of North American and local chefs to the Palestinian farms in the West Bank, May 9, 2023 ( Photo: Raneen Sawafta )

"I'm back home, in Palestine, to follow, to see, to explore and document and research and reconnect with my people, with the land, with the farms, with the food - because food is my language," said Husseini, whose family comes from a town near the West Bank city of Nablus.

The tour was sponsored by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) with a view to expanding the international appeal of Palestinian cuisine despite the relative scarcity and expense of some of its ingredients.

The chefs, with Palestinian roots, focused on traditional techniques such as how to turn the poisonous dark purple Palestine lily, which blooms in the spring, into an ingredient for soups and traditional medicine.

3 View gallery Palestinian chefs from North America savour freekeh during a tour of the Palestinian farms ( Photo: Reuters )

They also learned about the nutritional benefits of "freekeh", wheat picked while still green, smoked to retain its natural proteins and served like rice.

Mirna Bamieh, a chef and founder of the Palestine Hosting Society, which curates and seeks to revive traditional Palestinian recipes, discovered a local variant of the "kubbeh" meat dumpling frequently associated with Kurdish kitchens.

"It was super fascinating because you know, we always think that we don't have a kubeh culture in Palestine, Bamieh said.

Ismail Abu Arafeh, head of Solutions Mapping at the UNDP, said the tour gave the chefs a window into the wider culture of Palestinians amid their decades-old struggle for statehood.

3 View gallery Palestinian-American Chef Abeer al-Najar picks thyme during a tour of North American and local chefs to the Palestinian farms ( Photo: Reuters )