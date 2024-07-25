Taylor Swift's photographer took pictures in Gaza tunnels for Israeli advocacy

In recent years, Israeli photographer Noam Galai has become a household name among celebrities like LeBron James, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Rihanna. But over the past few months, his social media feeds have been dedicated to a single cause: "Since October 7, everything I posted on Instagram was about the war, because I know who my followers are and the impact it can have," he shared in an interview with Ynet from New York. "I traveled to the Gaza border region and Gaza in January to photograph the tunnels to help with Israeli advocacy out of a sense of mission. Being far from home, I don’t have many ways to help, so I try to use my platform to distribute photos to global media."

3 View gallery Noam Galai inside the tunnels

Galai, 39, originally from Jerusalem, is married with one child and another on the way. For the past 19 years, he has lived in New York, initially moving for a high-tech job. However, he soon found himself photographing some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Donald Trump.

He claims he was just in the right place at the right time. At 19, he attended Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball games, his favorite team, and took photos as a hobby from his seat. After posting the pictures online, he quickly connected with the fan site, the club, and the players – and they loved his photos and hired him.

The Maccabi Tel Aviv players at that time also opened doors for him in the U.S., leading to his becoming a photographer for the NBA. "The Maccabi players and the connections I made helped me get to photograph NBA-related events, and then I started shooting for the league itself," he told Ynet.

Was there a moment when you thought, 'Wow, I’m Noam from Jerusalem, here in the NBA, photographing for them'? "Yes. After LeBron James returned to Cleveland from Miami, he entered the locker room and prepared for the game. He was in his own world, completely unaware of my presence. He started singing to himself, getting into the zone, and I stood with him in the locker room for a quarter of an hour while he got ready. That's when I said to myself, 'Wow. I'm Noam from Jerusalem, alone with LeBron James in the locker room.'"

3 View gallery Taylor Swift ( Photo: Noam Galai )

Since taking photos for the NBA, Galai has also ventured into American entertainment. For example, he was hired by Beyoncé's production company to photograph her performance in South Africa as part of the "Global Citizen" festival. "Beyoncé is probably different from anyone else in the world. She created a kind of bubble for herself, and she is the only celebrity and politician who has created an environment where she is unreachable. She is above everyone, and no one is allowed to get close. I documented her but kept my distance," he explained.

Galai's impressive portfolio also includes Jimmy Fallon, the late Kobe Bryant, Gordon Ramsay and Donald Trump.

"He is one of the people I've photographed the most," Galai said of Trump. "Before he was president, he was a celebrity. I was at his building at various times when he did things as a TV personality. During that period, he was not someone photographers chased. He would arrive at the red carpet, and many photographers would say, 'We don't need to photograph him.' They weren't interested, but I always photograph. Who knows what the future will bring? Those photos are worth a lot more today."

Are you now just a phone call away from Trump's inner circle? "Yes."

After photographing him for an iconic Time magazine cover, Galai's working relationship with Trump continued, resulting in several iconic photos. "On his last day in office, I got to photograph him disembarking from Air Force One for the last time when he returned home. I had the option to photograph Biden's inauguration, but I knew there would be many photographers there. I preferred to think about what I could do that would be different and unique, so I called the White House and offered to photograph Trump's final landing. They were excited because Trump loves attention and told me to come, and so it happened that I was the only still photographer there. It's a historic photo that cannot be quantified in money."

Nevertheless, roughly estimating, can photos like these be worth tens of thousands of dollars? "In total, yes. When significant events happen with the subject, and people buy the same photo from you – then yes. Some are worth thousands of dollars, and some are worth more. I can't complain about my livelihood."

3 View gallery Noam taking pictures of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon ( Photo: Udi Tzitiat )

We are having this conversation just days after Galai returned from Taylor Swift's tour, where he was invited by her production team. In fact, he was Swift's photographer, one of the biggest singers in the world today. But as big as the role is, so is the secrecy. Galai firmly refused to talk about working with her, declaring that he is "under a confidentiality agreement and cannot talk about it." His relationship with Swift's team developed after he photographed many events she attended and her team was impressed with his work.

With such an extensive portfolio, how is it that in Israel you haven't become a household name? "I don't try to do public relations and market myself too much. I do my job. Those who know, know, and those who don't, don't."