When memory becomes evidence: The fragile role of human recall in court

In courtrooms across the world, words can determine fates. But what happens when those words rely not on hard evidence but on the fragile workings of human memory? That question lies at the heart of the debut episode of Love and Law, a new legal podcast that explores the intersection of justice, human experience and the complexities of the courtroom.

The episode features attorney Sigal Belenson-Shafran, a family law specialist with expertise in litigation and criminology, who guides listeners through the fascinating — and often troubling — relationship between memory and justice.

Memory on the witness stand

As Belenson-Shafran explains, many legal proceedings hinge on testimony. Beyond documents and physical evidence, cases frequently come down to what people remember — or think they remember. In adversarial questioning, the way a lawyer frames a question can introduce bias, plant ideas or subtly alter recollections.

“The witness, eager to give the rehearsed answer, doesn’t notice the planted phrase,” she says. “It slips in as if it were fact—even if they never meant it that way.”

This dynamic, she notes, was on vivid display during high-profile trials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption cases, where the importance of preparing for cross-examination became a national talking point.

Belenson-Shafran draws on international examples, notably the famous U.S. case of Ronald Cotton, wrongfully convicted of rape in the 1980s after a victim misidentified him. Despite her determination to remember details, the victim, Jennifer Thompson, confused her memory of the attacker with Cotton’s image during a lineup. Police reinforcement of her choice further cemented the error. Cotton spent 11 years in prison before DNA evidence exonerated him.

“During the assault, she told herself: 'I have to remember his face,'” Belenson-Shafran explains. “She so badly wanted to identify the suspect that she fixated on him and convinced herself the facts supported it. She convinced herself that her memories fit his face."

The case inspired the book Picking Cotton and sparked a broader reckoning about the reliability of eyewitness testimony.

Memory manipulation in family courts

The challenges of memory are not confined to criminal cases. In Israel’s family courts and rabbinical courts, disputes over divorce, custody and inheritance often hinge on competing recollections.

Inheritance battles, for instance, pit one child’s memory of a deceased parent’s intentions against another’s. “This happens often in inheritance cases. The key witness—the deceased—is no longer with us. He’s the one who wrote the will and left his estate to one child. Then, in the challenges to the will, when witnesses and heirs testify, people often fill their memory with stories that never happened,” Belenson-Shafran says.

In custody disputes, the risks are even more severe. Children, she warns, are especially vulnerable to suggestion. Leading questions like “Didn’t it feel bad when Dad or Mom did that to you?” can create false narratives. “The child is vulnerable—like clay in the hands of the adult,” she says. “An environment can be created where the child reports to court or social workers things that aren’t true.”

Such dangers have precedent abroad, too. Belenson-Shafran cites U.S. daycare cases in which caregivers were falsely convicted after suggestive questioning led children to “remember” abuse that never occurred.

How can courts distinguish between lies and honest memory mistakes? Experience, training and forensic evidence all play a role. Lawyers, she stresses, bear a particular responsibility: “A lawyer can never know the truth. We don’t know. A client comes in with their narrative, their story. You can give the best legal advice based on what you hear, and if you’re skilled, you’ll question them, probe further, before deciding whether to go to 'war' with their version. Because what they tell you in consultation may not be the whole truth."

For Belenson-Shafran, who has walked away from clients whose claims seemed weak or manipulative, integrity matters as much as legal strategy. “It’s my name in court,” she says. “I’m not a rubber stamp for a client. When I stand before the judge, I speak only after checking everything from end to end.”

The fine line between justice and manipulation

Ultimately, she argues, memory is raw material — useful but insufficient on its own. Only when combined with physical or digital records — phone logs, receipts, forensic data — does a reliable picture emerge.

And yet, she acknowledges, memory remains central. Skilled lawyers can expose contradictions between witnesses, highlight inconsistencies and use human recall itself as a tool to pursue truth.

“Justice depends on it,” Belenson-Shafran concludes. “But we must always remember: memory is fragile, and it can be manipulated. Courts must treat it with caution.”