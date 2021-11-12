Israeli Sheldon Cooper says IDF's cyber unit more challenging than MIT

Dr. Ido Kaminer is currently the biggest star at the Israel Institute of Technology, known as Technion, one of the best public research universities in the country, despite being only 35 years old.

I've been told this nerdy-looking, baby-faced scientist - who is a highly articulate speaker but also has a propensity to slur his speech at the same time - is a know-it-all with an awkward giggle reminiscent of Sheldon Cooper from the TV series "The Big Bang Theory".

What's unusual about this Sheldon Cooper from Haifa is that he has been able to observe how light and matter interact with one another - for the first time in history.

Dr. Ido Kaminer

Kaminer managed to take a single electron, and using a unique microscope system he had built himself, observe how it connects with an entrapped photon. In other words, he was able to see the convergence of light and free electrons, and how light — trapped in a form of a crystal — creates a quantum interaction with an electron.

Thanks to this observation, in just one year Kaminer published 10 research papers in leading journals. He also won the Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists, the prestigious Wolf Foundation Grant, and was elected for membership at The Israel Young Academy.

Kaminer has picked up a few other honors, which are not usually bestowed upon people his age, even if he does have three degrees from the Technion and a post-doctoral degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He is highly regarded at the Technion and is featured on the cover of this month's edition of the institute's official magazine. He has also starred in several promotional videos aimed at attracting affluent donors to pledge hefty sums to the university.

Dr. Ido Kaminer

While I was wandering the university's grey halls on my way to Kaminer's laboratory, I heard loud screams coming from one of the offices. As I approached the source of the commotion, it turned out to be Kaminer arguing with one of his students, both of them waving their hands at each other like two hagglers at a street market.

I finally managed to break them up apart with an offer to "continue this later". The student had agreed to vacate the office before returning half an hour later just to say to Kaminer: "One, I was wrong. Two, I'm not giving up yet," and to storm out dramatically yet again.

What was that about, you ask? I don't know, but Kaminer knows, that's why he came back to Israel after years studying in the United States. Just as he was about to get a job with the prestigious university, he came to a realization that his Ph. D was inferior to the knowledge he had received while serving at Unit 8200.

"I got there after 8200, and I eventually realized there is no better place, and that was disappointing. The quality of people was not the same. At 8200 I felt like a part of something big, but at MIT, I felt like a lab rat, and I was missing the Israeli dynamic of collaborations," says Kaminer.

A simulation from Kaminer's research

Even though he got used to MIT and made a name for himself there, he still decided to return to the Jewish state after completing his studies.

"The main thing that brought me back was that I wanted to build a very ambitious, expensive lab. I wanted to build a microscopic system that could explore quantum in a different way, because we've been studying quantum for a hundred years and still there are questions that we don't have answers to," he says.

The Technion allowed Kaminer to build his precious laboratory. "The fact that I had a team from the beginning was so significant and extraordinary, and it helped a lot in building up a laboratory so fast, and it is already bringing results."

Kaminer's big plan was to build a microscope stronger than any others currently in existence. In his microscope, not only the wave of electrons will pass through it and be absorbed on the other side, while the disruption of its movement will be used to decode what is happening within the model, but the electrons themselves will be used as the subject of the study.

So an electron would create a laser beam and meet with a photon locked in the system, and the result would not only give an unequivocal answer to the eternal question of whether an electron is a wave or a particle (spoiler alert: a wave). But it will also show, for the first time, how it moves. "I want to see not only the frozen atoms or the electron that flows from atom to atom, but the light that flows through it," Kaminer explains.

The cutting-edge microscope

For the construction of his new microscope, it took a reasonable start-up level investment of about $4 million.

"If today, electronic microscopes can see frozen things, but can't show dynamics or processes and how they're progressing, we wanted to build a microscope that would see the process in motion.

"Now, we're already able to make videos that show the movement of the particles. It's a complex process - we insert a wave of light on one side and bring the electron at a very precise time to get a picture at a certain moment. It's repeated many times, and eventually, you can see the processes in the material."

When Kaminer along with his team started developing the microscope, similar systems were already available around the world, and few governments invested their money in such machines, however, no results were achieved.

"The Canadian government invested $15 million in an attempt to build two of these kinds of microscopes. We started a few years after them, and within six months, we made more progress because that's how long it took - from the moment the microscope landed in Israel until we were able to get a first successful experiment out of it," he says.

"The first movement we saw was when we brought an electron to capture how the light was captured in a glass plate with holes, how long it spent there, how it vibrates, and flows through the material," says Kaminer.

Dr. Ido Kaminer

When asked where he sees himself in ten years and whether he will stay in academia, Kaminer says he will never give up research even if he moves to the private sector.

"I really like the opportunities given to me, to explore every field I want. It's not necessarily economically lucrative, and if an interesting opportunity from start-ups comes up, maybe I'll do both, but I won't give up research for anything.

"Basic science is something I like, it's fun for me, I want to discover something that would be part of the human knowledge after I'm gone, and that's why I work a lot."