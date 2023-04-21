Why did the man who captured El Chapo seek asylum in Israel?

On February 16th last year, three covert surveillance specialists entered "Greco Ozari," a well-known Greek restaurant in northern Tel Aviv. While ordering food and drink, they searched for the optimal spot to plant cameras and microphones.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Other stories:

After setting up their surveillance equipment, the operatives waited for two men to arrive for a meeting. The meeting was unlikely to take place in Mexico due to the notoriety of the individuals involved. The operatives chose a distant location to avoid detection.

7 View gallery Tomas Zeron ( Photo: Ilya Melinkoc )

Tomas Zeron, former head of the Criminal Investigation Agency and a renowned figure in the Mexican legal system, arrived at the restaurant around 12:30am for the meeting. Zeron made a name for himself for leading the capture of notorious drug lord El Chapo in 2014 and again after his escape from prison. He is highly sought-after by the media for interviews.

Zeron also played a prominent role in the investigation of the kidnapping and murder of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014. This incident was a turning point in Mexico's fight against drug cartels and government corruption, leading to the ouster of a president. Known as the "massacre in Iguala," this tragedy is widely recognized by Mexicans.

However, Zeron later faced accusations of torture and obstruction of justice, prompting him to flee to Canada and then to Israel, where Mexico unsuccessfully demanded his extradition, causing a diplomatic rift between the countries.

Alejandro Encinas, the Deputy Minister of Human Rights, also attended the meeting at the Tel Aviv restaurant with Zeron. Encinas has made it his mission to extradite Zeron to face trial in Mexico, where he is accused of serious crimes. The meeting was arranged secretly, without informing the Israeli authorities.

During the three-hour conversation, Encinas made a stunning admission - he believes Zeron is innocent.

7 View gallery Zeron with El Chapo

Encinas also alleged that Israeli intelligence financed Zeron's escape and are preventing his extradition back to Mexico.

Encinas also said that he believes that Zeron could potentially prove his innocence in court over the disappeared students. He also disclosed to Zeron that he had no wish to see him behind bars, and that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared the same sentiment.

These statements contradicted both officials' past public statements, which could be distressing for the families of the students.

During their secret meeting, Encinas explained to Zeron the reasons why he was accused of the crimes, alluding to the corruption in Mexican politics. He assured Zeron that he did not blame or hold him responsible for anything. "I'm not a bad cop," he said.

Encinas made only one request of Zeron: "Help me make sense out of all this", and promised that if Zeron returns to Mexico with him, he would "provide guarantees" for him in the legal process.

7 View gallery Mexican President Obrador ( Photo: Reuters )

Despite his efforts, Encinas and his team were unable to find any remains of the young men to bring for burial. Encinas expressed his desire to "solve this thing", but also shared his struggles with the corruption of some of those closest to President Obrador. Despite Encinas' request, Zeron, who denies any wrongdoing, refused to return to Mexico.

Mexico has submitted an extradition request to Israel for Zeron but senior Israeli officials have stated that the likelihood of Israel approving the request is very low.

This is partly due to the fact that the meeting between Zeron and Alejandro Encinas was held at a Greek restaurant without informing the International Department of the Israeli Ministry of Justice.

One of the officials explains that under Mexican law, individuals accused of obstructing investigations and trials, fabricating and hiding evidence in kidnapping cases, such as Zeron, can be charged with the crime of kidnapping, regardless of whether they were directly involved in the actual act itself.

Zeron enters our interview sporting a French-style beard, a black Boss shirt, and a beaded bracelet on one hand, frequently checking his Apple watch for messages from his phone.

Despite being a man sought after by many in Mexico's law enforcement, he appears to be relatively free while on the run. Comparing his current photos to those from his time as the head of the Federal Investigation Agency during stormy days, it is clear that his time in Israel has been beneficial.

He is in better shape, and even his short hair appears livelier. "I spend a lot of time doing sports and getting proper sleep," he says. "After years of intense work, I now have some quality time for myself."

He left Mexico in August 2019, after receiving messages that the situation was becoming unfavorable. According to Zeron, one day he woke up to find his bodyguards had been ordered to leave by President Obrador.

Feeling unsafe, he decided to go on a vacation abroad, which eventually led him to Israel. However, the Mexican government alleges that Zeron fled to avoid arrest.

Despite his desire to stay in Israel, Zeron is unable to settle permanently as he is not Jewish and therefore does not qualify for citizenship under the Law of Return.

Zeron claims that he is currently dedicating his life in Israel to self-reflection and learning, focusing on the meaning of life. He has come to appreciate the things in life that are free, such as freedom, security, nature, good health, and true friendships.

Tomas Zeron de Lucio, now 60 years old, was born in Mexico City to parents who married young. "My father was an accountant, and my mother was a housewife," he recalls. "We were four siblings, but two of them passed away due to illness."

7 View gallery NSO ( Photo: Shutterstock )

To maintain his health, Zeron takes medication and undergoes general check-ups twice a year, praising Israel's excellent health system.

Growing up, Zeron was raised in a middle-class family and attended public schools throughout his education. Despite dreaming of a career in the military in his youth, he ultimately pursued a degree in business administration under pressure from his family.

He later obtained a master's degree in law, despite never having been qualified as a lawyer.

Zeron began his career in law enforcement working for the police in the southern state of Mexico, one of the 32 states that comprise Mexico. It was during this time that he was first introduced to the world of police intelligence.

Zeron admitted to his recruiter that he lacked experience in spycraft, but was told that he would learn on the job. He was sent to Israel in 2008 for a two-week course in warfare and intelligence, which he found useful.

Zeron quickly proved himself to be an effective intelligence officer, and his responsibilities and authority expanded.

When the governor of his state, Enrique Peña Nieto, was elected president of Mexico, Zeron moved with him to the capital and was appointed as the head of the AIC, a newly established government agency that was often compared to the FBI in the United States.

Zeron was fascinated by the advanced technologies he encountered during his training in Israel and at secret facilities of the American Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Mexico City.

He aspired to initiate a technological revolution in Mexican law enforcement. While he held senior positions in Mexico's intelligence and law enforcement bodies, a series of agreements were signed with Israeli intelligence firms for the acquisition of surveillance and hacking systems to be used by the country's law and intelligence agencies.

One of Zeron's initial assignments was to apprehend El Chapo Guzman, who at the time was the head of the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel - one of the largest and most savage crime syndicates in the world - and a revered figure to a considerable degree in Mexico.

"In Mexico, El Chapo is considered a hero," notes Zeron, "and it's essential to comprehend the relationship between the cartels and the local community. The impoverished in Mexico receive more money from the cartels than from the government."

To pursue the drug lord, Zeron assembled a team of young police officers who had no connections with the underworld and collaborated with the army, navy, and DEA. The team conducted a series of raids that helped intensify the pursuit of El Chapo with helicopters and armored vehicles.

7 View gallery A protest for the 43 slain students ( Photo: EPA )

However, as Zeron began to realize that some army elements were feeding intelligence to the cartel members, he reduced their involvement in the operations and leaned more toward the DEA.

Zeron recounts one turning point in their investigation when his team captured 11 criminals in a hideout apartment with a large cache of weapons and ammunition. One of the phones found at the scene provided a lead that brought them closer to El Chapo.

Within four months, they had located El Chapo's hideout, but he narrowly escaped because the force got stalled by ten minutes during the raid.

However, two weeks later, El Chapo was finally apprehended, and Zeron himself informed the president of Mexico of the successful operation. He vividly recalls the date - February 22, 2014.

El Chapo was tried, convicted, and imprisoned in Mexico, but in July 2015, he stunned the world when he managed to escape from prison in a tunnel 62 feet deep and 10 miles long, which was dug for him.

By tailing an actress who Guzman wanted to star in a Mexican TV show about his life, they found him again.

Zeron expressed his excitement and happiness for being part of the operation, and shared an insightful statement made by El Chapo that stayed with him for a long time.

7 View gallery Mexicans protesting in front of the Israeli embassy ( Photo: AFP )

According to Zeron, El Chapo said that his capture was merely symbolic and is unlikely to have too much of an impact on the war on drugs at large. In fact, he also predicted that in six months, the volume of drug trade would likely increase.

Mexico was also rocked by another incident involving Israeli-made spyware Pegasus and drug cartels. On September 26, 2014, 43 students from a teacher training college boarded a bus to Iguala, about 100 miles south of Mexico City, to protest government policies.

One of the cartels operating in the area mistakenly identified the student bus as reinforcements from a rival cartel.

The local police, who had been paid off by cartel members, stopped the bus, forced the students off at gunpoint, loaded them into police vehicles, and they have not been seen since.

Zeron and his team apprehended several cartel members who began to divulge information. Some of the evidence they obtained, which has not been made public before, is challenging to wrap your head around.

One of the statements, collected by Zeron, revealed that one low-ranking cartel member said "They took them (the students out of the police vehicles) and they all lay down.

And the hired killers carry short pistols, 0.38 caliber pistols, and that's how they killed them, by shooting them. Half of them, when they killed them, half Some of them remained alive, and then they told me, carry them from here to the edge of the dump.

I carried them, they got off, and then they sent me to carry stones and firewood. When I returned, the others were already dead."

The next presidential election saw Nieto defeated, in large part due to the scandal. After Obrador's ascendancy, Zaron departed from the administration.

However, the issue did not come to a close. The Attorney General's Office launched an investigation against Zaron, accusing him of obstructing the investigation into the students' disappearance and even coercing interrogators to provide the desired account through torture.

According to one cartel member, while making his way to the crime scene in a helicopter, Zeron allegedly demanded that he change his account. He further claimed that Zeron threatened to throw him out of the helicopter, saying that's all he was worth.

Later on, the detainee was lying on the ground with his upper body exposed and his head covered by a blanket while Zeron and other investigators stood over him.

Zeron demanded that the criminal reveal "everything he knew about the students," adding that he would kill him if he didn't provide the correct details on the first try.

In an interview, Zeron stated that these words were spoken in the heat of the moment, saying "When you speak to this horrible murderer, and learn the gruesome details of what he did and how coldly he killed these innocent missing individuals, it can make you lose your composure."

In August 2019, Zeron departed for Canada. Though he has yet to be officially named as a suspect in the case, Mexican authorities claim he fled due to the investigation.

Zeron, on the other hand, argues that he left the country because the president instructed his bodyguards to abandon him, leaving the man who was responsible for El Chapo's capture open to vendetta from drug cartels.

He then traveled to Israel in September 2019 as a tourist, and entered the country without issue. After his tourist visa expired, he applied for political asylum, citing political persecution in his home country.

He alleges that the false and manufactured accusations against him were aimed at generating political gain for specific parties.

Zeron shares that during his first days in Tel Aviv, he was concerned about his safety. He mentions that people back in Mexico had warned him to be cautious of the Mexican government and keep an eye out for any potential stalkers.

To feel more secure, he relocated to a building with a security guard in the lobby, and mostly stayed alone in his apartment. Despite being in what many consider the "coolest city in the world," he was not there to enjoy himself and got depressed.

Zeron hired the services of attorney Liora Turlevsky to help him resolve his situation in Israel after news of his wanted status circulated in Mexican media.

Zeron claims that he faced political persecution in Mexico, and Turlevsky was determined to prove his innocence. Turlevsky devoted several years to the case with great passion to show the world that her client was not guilty, but rather a victim of a corrupt government.

Turlevsky stated that she would not be content with an Israeli decision not to extradite her client, whom she refers to as "a man of values and justice."

She intends to release tens of thousands of confidential documents she possesses and even arrange a meeting between Zeron and the parents of the missing students to explain why they are pointing fingers at the wrong man.

7 View gallery Zeron and his lawyer Liora Turlevsky ( Photo: Ilya Melnikov )

Over time, Zeron found himself in need of a new source of income. Unexpectedly, this came in the form of food. "Being Mexican, I was always on the lookout for a good tortilla," he says.

One day, he stumbled upon a store in Tel Aviv's Carmel Market that sold Mexican food. Within two weeks, the owner informed him that he planned to close the store. Zeron suggested they join forces and open a small Mexican workers' restaurant in Tel Aviv, with the owner managing the food and Zeron managing the business side. They ended up creating a delicious tortilla.

However, most patrons are unaware of Zeron's story as the man who captured El Chapo.

Are you afraid for your life? "I feel safe in Tel Aviv. Not so much in Mexico."

Do you miss your country? "My entire life is in Mexico, but it's on a forced break at the moment. I'd rather not think about the future. It's depressing. I'm being politically persecuted and they're trying to paint me as a monster who tortures people. It's bullshit."

Meanwhile, back in Mexico, the frustration towards Israel has been growing as there has been no response to the extradition request. President Obrador has held several press conferences demanding extradition and has even written a strongly worded letter to then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Last summer, tens of thousands of Mexicans took to the streets in protest, demanding that Israel extradite Zeron. In September, the exterior walls of the Israeli embassy in Mexico were vandalized, with slogans demanding Zeron's extradition spray-painted on them.

Encinas, on his end, denies any and all accusations of political persecution. He told the New York Times there is clear evidence of Zeron torturing and threatening to kill someone, and that this is not a matter of speculation or political persecution.

In the meantime, Tomas Zeron, who feels that his stay in Israel "has made him feel and look 20 years younger," describes his current state of mind.

"The kitchen, which was once foreign to me for decades, has become a central focus in my life, a form of expression that I had not yet discovered, and it serves as therapy for me during difficult times of homesickness and missing my family.

"Currently, I work as a culinary consultant at an ethnic restaurant in Israel, and I genuinely enjoy this aspect of my life. I also exercise frequently, follow a balanced diet, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and enjoy visiting nature reserves, historical sites in Israel, and listening to music."

Zeron's Israeli attorney, Liora Turlevsky, said in response: "Tomas Zeron is a law enforcement man, honest and clean-handed, a man who dedicated his life to fighting dangerous criminal organizations with great courage and a sense of mission, something that many others were too afraid to do.