Cabinet adopts NSC recommendations on drone defense
Itamar Eichner|Published:  24.12.17 , 22:15

The Security Cabinet has adopted recommendations put together by the National Security Council regarding regulating responsibility for defense against the threat posed by drones.

 

It was decided the IDF and the air force will be responsible for tackling the drone threat near the borders and in the West Bank, as well as for developing technological means to counter the threat. Shin Bet, meanwhile, will be responsible for dealing with drones flying near sensitive installations and police with drones flying elsewhere in Israel.

 

