Less than 1,000 IS fighters remain in Iraq and Syria, coalition says

BAGHDAD – Fewer than 1,000 Islamic State fighters remain in Iraq and Syria, the United States-led international coalition fighting the hard-line Sunni militant group said on Wednesday, a third of the estimated figure only three weeks ago.

Iraq and Syria have both declared victory over Islamic State in recent weeks, after a year that saw the two countries' armies, a range

The United States has led an international coalition conducting air strikes against Islamic State since 2014 when the group swept across a third of Iraq. US troops have served as advisers on the ground with Iraqi government forces and with Kurdish and Arab groups in Syria.