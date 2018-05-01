Israeli suspected in Kosovo organ trafficking case arrested in Cyprus

PRISTINA – An Israeli citizen accused of involvement in a human organ trafficking scandal in Kosovo a decade ago has been arrested in Cyprus and the authorities in Pristina have requested his extradition to face trial, police said on Friday.

Police accuse Israeli Moshe Harel of seeking out people in need of kidney transplants and of luring donors to Kosovo from Turkey and the ex-Soviet Union with the promise of up to 12,000 euros ($14,500) in payment.

Recipients, mainly Israelis, paid between 80,000 and 100,000 euros for the organs. Some donors never received any money.

"Based on an international arrest warrant the suspect M.H. was arrested a few days ago in Cyprus. He has been a wanted person since 2010," police spokesman Baki Kelani told Reuters. Russia has also issued an international arrest warrant for Harel.