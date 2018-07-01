Hugo Marom, one of IAF founders, dies at 89

Maj. (Res.) Hugo Marom passed away Sunday morning, he was 89. Hugo, who resided in Tel Aviv, was one of the founders of the Israeli Air Force and a graduate of the first pilot's course. His funeral will be held Monday at 13:00 at Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv.

Marom was born in Brno, Czechoslovakia as Hugo Meisel in 1929. Shortly before the outbreak of WWII he was sent in the Kinder-transport to England along with 668 other children; he returned home after the war.

He completed a pilot's course in Czechoslovakia and then made his way to Israel during the War of Independence where he led air squadrons and was lauded as an outstanding pilot.