Hugo Marom, one of IAF founders, dies at 89
Itay Blumenthal|Published:  01.07.18 , 21:48

Maj. (Res.) Hugo Marom passed away Sunday morning, he was 89. Hugo, who resided in Tel Aviv, was one of the founders of the Israeli Air Force and a graduate of the first pilot's course. His funeral will be held Monday at 13:00 at Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv.

 

Marom was born in Brno, Czechoslovakia as Hugo Meisel in 1929. Shortly before the outbreak of WWII he was sent in the Kinder-transport to England along with 668 other children; he returned home after the war.

 

He completed a pilot's course in Czechoslovakia and then made his way to Israel during the War of Independence where he led air squadrons and was lauded as an outstanding pilot.

 

