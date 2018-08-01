Channels
Syria's death toll in Idlib car bomb rises to at least 25
AP|Published:  01.08.18 , 12:21
A Syrian monitoring group and paramedics in the northwestern city of Idlib say the death toll from a massive car bombing there the previous evening has risen to at least 25. Also, nearly 100 people were wounded.

 

The first-responders Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets says four children and 11 women were among the 25 killed.

 

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Monday gave a higher death toll, saying 34 people were killed, including 18 civilians.

 

The Sunday night bombing targeted the office of Ajnad al-Koukaz, a militant group consisting of foreign fighters mostly from the Caucuses and Russia, according to activists.

 

Idlib is the capital of a province by the same name that is controlled by several rebel factions, including an al-Qaida-linked group.

 

