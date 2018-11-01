Possible joint Koreas parade at Pyeongchang Olympics under discussion

North and South Korean athletes could parade together at the opening ceremony of next month's Pyeongchang Winter Games, under a proposal the International Olympic Committee will consider next week, a source said.

That option, as well as a combined Korean women's ice hockey team, are among several proposals the IOC will discuss, the source within the Olympic movement told Reuters on Thursday.

The two countries, technically still at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended with a truce, agreed on Tuesday that North Korea would send a large delegation across the border to next month's Games.

That deal was struck during their first official talks in more than two years amid high tensions over the North's weapons program.