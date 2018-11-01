Russia dismisses Democratic Senate report as unfounded

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed a new report by Senate Democrats describing Russian interference in the US and throughout Europe as unfounded and President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of "aggressive" overreaction. Some European politicians said they are mindful of Moscow's meddling.
The 200-page report commissioned by Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is the first from Congress to detail alleged Russian efforts to undermine democracies since the 2016 US presidential election.
Commenting on the report, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that "the accusations of alleged meddling leveled against our country are absolutely unfounded."
Speaking in a conference call Thursday with reporters, Peskov said that "such paranoid concerns not only hurt bilateral relations, but the US itself."
"When it grows into an obsession, it doesn't create comfortable conditions for normal social development and life," he said.