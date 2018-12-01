Trump denies he used vulgarity about Africa

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says "this was not the language used" after reports that he referred to "s**thole" African nations in a meeting.

Trump tweeted Friday amid criticism over his comments during a White House meeting Wednesday. The White House has not denied the language, nor have the several Republican lawmakers in the meeting.

Three people briefed on the conversation say Trump questioned why the US would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway. The people were not authorized to describe the conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump says Friday: "The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!"