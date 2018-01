The Bayit Yehudi party announced the Ministerial Legislation Committee will not be convening next week due to the Likud party's refusal to approve the Ariel University bill.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Bayit Yehudi) halted the committee's discussions this week claiming MK Yoav Kish (Likud) is blocking the bill, as part of which West Bank academic institutions will be recognized under the country's general Council for Higher Education, rather than its specialized West Bank offshoot.