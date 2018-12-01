France says silence preferred after Trump remark

A French government spokesman says "silence" is preferable to any reaction in response to President Donald Trump's vulgar comments on immigrants from African nations and Haiti.
Benjamin Grivaux told reporters after a weekly Cabinet meeting "it's obviously not advisable" to speak the way Trump "reportedly" spoke when he asked why the US would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway.
Grivaux says that "we must keep a correct language especially when we speak about countries that sometimes suffered from bad weather, a great poverty and that are in a great distress."