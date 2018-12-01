White House: Trump didn't reject UK state visit

The White House says that President Donald Trump's tweet canceling a trip to London was in reference to a visit for the opening of the new US embassy and that efforts to schedule a later state visit continue.
Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that the United States is "still working with our UK allies to find a date for a visit for the invitation that was offered and accepted."
Trump said in a late-night tweet that he had decided not to come to London to open the new US embassy. He said it was due to concerns about the embassy's move from the elite Mayfair district to a less fashionable area of London.
The British government has extended Trump an invitation for a state visit. But nothing has been scheduled.