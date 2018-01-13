Turkey says it will oust Kurdish militants from Afrin, Syria

Turkey's president vowed to oust Kurdish militants from Afrin, northern Syria, on Saturday as Syrian rebels also said they are bracing for such an operation.

Speaking in the eastern province of Elazig, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the People's Protection Units, or YPG, that Turkey will intervene if the "terrorists in Afrin do not surrender."

His remarks came as Turkey's military shelled Afrin, a Kurdish-controlled enclave along Syria's frontier with Turkey, saying it was responding to harassment by the YPG, according to the Turkish station NTV.

Turkey regularly shells Afrin but Saturday's assault was particularly intensive and lasted more than two hours, said YPG spokesman Rojhat Roj.