Iran lifts block on Telegram app imposed during unrest

Iran on Saturday lifted restrictions on the messaging app Telegram, the state news agency IRNA said, after blocking the popular service as security forces sought to contain the most widespread public protests in the country since 2009.
"An informed source announced that the filtering of the Telegram messenger has been ended and it is being used by users," IRNA reported.
Many Iranians access Telegram using virtual private networks (VPNs) and other tools to bypass government filtering of the Internet, residents said.