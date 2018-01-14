Abbas: 'Israel a colonial project that has nothing to do with Jews'

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said during a conference of the PLO's Central Committee that "Israel is a colonial project that has nothing to do with Jews."

"Europeans wanted to bring the Jews here to preserve their interests in the region," Abbas added.

On the American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, nominally the reason for the conference, Abbas said that, "Jerusalem has been taken off the table with one swift tweet from Mr. Trump. We will not accept his deal. The deal of the decade has become the slap in the face of the decade."