Sisi, Abbas meet in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo Wednesday. The two discussed the latest developments related to the Palestinians and Jerusalem and the international opposition to the recent US recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

"President al-Sisi stressed that Egypt is aiming for a just solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state along 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," said a memo from the Egyptian spokesman.