Russian minister warns against reviving Nazis at exhibition

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov opened an exhibition on the Holocaust in the former Soviet Union on Thursday, saying the world has "a sacred duty" not only to commemorate the millions of victims "but to do everything in our power to prevent such tragedies in the future."

He called the Holocaust "one of the worst crimes against humanity" and said it was troubling "that recently we see the creeping rehabilitation of Nazis."

In a number of unnamed countries that consider themselves "paragons of democracy," Lavrov said there are systematic efforts to revise

He called it "especially immoral" that some European Union members are destroying monuments to Soviet soldiers, who paid with their lives to rid the world of the Nazi horrors and help ensure peace and stability on the European continent.

"Such actions are a sacrilege from the common human standpoint," Lavrov said. "We all should decisively counter such very dangerous trends."