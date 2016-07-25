Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Report: Israel to pay Jordan $5 million in compensation for deaths at embassy
Liad Osmo|Published:  01.20.18 , 09:20
Israel will reportedly pay $5 million in compensation to Jordan for the killing of two Jordanian nationals five months ago at the Israeli embassy in Amman, diplomats in the kingdom told Jordanian newspaper Al Ghad on Saturday.

 

The diplomats also said the Israeli embassy in the Jordanian capital will not resume full operations until a new ambassador is appointed.

 

The report comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday Israel will pay compensations to the Jordanian government and replace Ambassador Einat Shlain.

 

    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.