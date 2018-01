Several streets in Jerusalem will be closed for traffic on Monday starting 10am due to US Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Israel.

The streets expected to close: Plumer, Jabotinsky, HaNasi, HaAri, Gaza, Nayot, HaRav Herzog, Zalman Shneur, Yehuda Burla, HaMuze'onim Boulevard, Haminhala, Shmuel Stephan Weiz, Balfour, and the Knesset area.

David HaMelech Street will remain closed throughout the entire visit, until Tuesday.