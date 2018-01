BEIRUT – Syrian Kurdish officials will likely not attend a Syrian peace congress planned by Russia which has been rendered "meaningless" by Russian collusion with Turkey in its attack in the Afrin region, a Syrian Kurdish politician said on Monday.

Russia plans to host the congress in Sochi on Jan. 29-30.

Aldar Khalil, co-leader of a Movement for a Democratic Society, told Reuters the likelihood that Kurdish officials would not attend the meeting was greater than the likelihood of them going.