Pence: Door open for Palestinians in peace deal

JERUSALEM – Vice President Mike Pence says the "door's open" for the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table with Israel on a peace agreement.

Pence spoke to The Associated Press in an interview following his address to the Knesset that the US is hopeful that the Palestinian Authority "will be encouraged to return to the table."

Palestinian leaders have assailed the US for its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, saying it is no longer impartial. They have rejected the US role in future peace talks.

Pence says President Donald Trump made clear in December that the US would respect "the status quo" with regard to holy sites and that boundaries in the Holy Land would be subject to negotiations.