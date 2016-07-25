US Senate moves to end government shutdown

WASHINGTON – US senators voted to move forward on legislation that would reopen the federal government until Feb. 8, ending a three-day standoff between Democrats and President Donald Trump's Republicans over immigration and border security.

Funding legislation cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate and was expected to pass a full Senate vote promptly, allowing government to re-open.

Democrats had insisted that any short-term spending legislation to keep the government running include protections for young undocumented immigrants known as "Dreamers."

Republicans in turn said they would not negotiate on immigration until Democrats gave them the votes needed to reopen the government.