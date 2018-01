Home Front Command will be testing sirens at 10:05am in the central region cities of Petah Tikva, Elad, Rosh HaAyin, Modi'in, Maccabim-Reut, Modi'in Illit, Lod and Shoham.

The full list of communities is as follows: Airport City, Elad, Beit Dagan, Ben Shemen, Ganot, Hashmonaim, Lod, Lapid, Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, Modi'in Illit, Nof Ayalon, Petah Tikva, Rosh HaAyin, Shilat, Shoham and their surrounding environs.