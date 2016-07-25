Rwanda denies signing agreement with Israel to receive refugees

The Rwandan government published an official announcement disavowing Israel's claims it had signed an agreement to receive Sudanese and Eritrean asylum seekers.

"Regarding rumors disseminated in the media recently, the Rwanda government hereby announces it had never signed a secret agreement with Israel regarding resettlement of African refugees. Rwanda is willing to assist in any manner it can, limited through its means may be, by receiving anyone willingly reaching its borders and needing a home."