Two students dead, 12 others wounded by gunfire in Kentucky high school shooting

A 15-year-old boy opened fire with a handgun in his high school in western Kentucky on Tuesday, killing two fellow students and wounding a dozen other youths before being arrested, the state's governor and police said.
The shooting began shortly before 8 a.m. CST (1400 GMT) at Marshall County High School in Benton, a small town about 130 miles (210 km) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee, according to Kentucky State Police and Governor Matt Bevin.
Authorities offered no information on the motive behind the shooting. There was no immediate indication how well the youth, who officials said faces multiple charges of murder and attempted murder, knew the victims.