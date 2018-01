IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis published a rare op-ed by an Israeli official on a Lebanese opposition website, in which he said, "Lebanon has become—both by its own actions and omissions—and by a blind eye from many members of the international community into one large missile factory."

"It's no longer a transfer of arms, funds or consultation. Iran has de-facto opened a new branch, the 'Lebanon branch.' Iran is here," he said.