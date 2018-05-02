Iran urges Turkey to stop army offensive in northern Syria

LONDON – Iran urged Turkey on Monday to stop its military offensive in Syria, saying the operation in the northern Afrin region breached Syrian sovereignty and would increase tension in the war-damaged country.

Turkey last month launched an air and ground campaign, dubbed Operation Olive Branch, against the Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin.

"Turkey should stop its operation and respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

"Turkey's actions can bring back insecurity, instability and terrorism to Syria," he added.