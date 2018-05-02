Russia deploys Iskander nuclear-capable missiles to Kaliningrad

MOSCOW - Russia has deployed advanced nuclear-capable Iskander missiles to its Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea, the RIA news agency quoted a senior lawmaker as saying on Monday.

Russia has said previous deployments of Iskander missiles to Kaliningrad, a slice of Russia wedged between Poland and Lithuania, were temporary and a response to the United States building up its forces in the Baltic region.

Washington says placing such missile systems near the Baltic states and NATO member Poland is "destabilising," while US officials have expressed concern that the deployments represent a permanent upgrade to Russia's forces in the area.