UN to meet on humanitarian crisis in Syria

BEIRUT – Sweden and Kuwait have called for a UN Security Council meeting on the escalating violence in several areas of Syria and the "dire consequences" for the already critical humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

The council is expected to hear a briefing on Thursday and then hold closed-door consultations on the growing humanitarian crisis.

Sweden's UN Ambassador Olof Skoog said the council needs to hear from UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock about what the council can do to support the UN call for a 30-day humanitarian cease-fire to deliver life-saving aid and evacuate critically ill people from besieged areas in Syria.

The Security Council is currently deadlocked on Syria, with Russia blocking a statement proposed by Sweden and Kuwait supporting five points urged by Lowcock.