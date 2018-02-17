MK Shmuli: Next, Polish PM will accuse Jews of Holocaust

Zionist Union MK Itzik Shmuli slammed Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Saturday after the latter said there were Jewish perpetrators of the Holocaust as well.
"The next stage of Morawiecki's pitiful project to erase the crimes of the Polish people will probably include accusing the Jews in the Holocaust of our people and presenting the Nazis as victims of the circumstances," Shmuli said.
The MK added Morawiecki "would have to sue the six million who were murdered and their relatives who survived before that happens."