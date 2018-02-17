McMaster warns of growing power of Iran's 'network of proxies'

MUNICH - Iran is building and arming an increasingly powerful network of proxies in countries like Syria, Yemen and Iraq that can turn against the governments of those states, US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said on Saturday.

"What's particularly concerning is that this network of proxies is becoming more and more capable, as Iran seeds more and more ...destructive weapons into these networks," McMaster told the annual Munich Security Conference.

"So the time is now, we think, to act against Iran," he said.