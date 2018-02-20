Justice Hayut confirms police suspicions regarding pressure to toss Netanyahu case

Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut confirmed for police Tuesday that she had been told by the former District Court president judge Hila Gerstel that the latter had been approached by a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bribe her into tossing

“The chief justice confirmed that her friend Hila Gerstel, who was a candidate in 2015 for the position of state attorney, told her retrospectively and after her candidacy was no longer relevant, that someone close to the prime minister spoke to her friend during the time of her candidacy, and asked her to clarify her position regarding the investigation into the prime minister’s wife,” a statement read on Hayut’s behalf.