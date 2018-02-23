Channels
White House locked down after vehicle strikes barrier
Associated Press |Published:  02.23.18 , 22:46

WASHINGTON - The White House was on lockdown Friday after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.

 

The US Secret Service tweeted that the vehicle "did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex."

 

The agency added that the female driver of the vehicle was "immediately apprehended."

 

Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded.

 

President Donald Trump is hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House. Turnbull is remaining at the White House as the incident is being investigated.

 


