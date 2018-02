Former prime minister Ehud Barak spoke at an event Saturday about recent statements by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and said, "When Bennett and Kahlon say they're operating in the name of values, they're not. They're acting in the name of the glue holding them on their chars."

"Leadership isn't a weathervane. They have to determine and to lead. Statements saying voters should decide on moral matters are absurd," the former prime minister objected.