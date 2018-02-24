Channels
Turkey says UN Security Council should end 'massacre' in Syria's Ghouta
Published:  02.24.18

ANKARA – The United Nations should end a "massacre" by Syria's government in eastern Ghouta, the spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of a UN Security Council vote on Saturday on a demand for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria.

 

A draft resolution aimed at ending a deadly pro-government bombing campaign in the eastern Ghouta district and elsewhere in Syria was delayed by the UN Security Council on Friday after a flurry of last-minute negotiations caused a 24-hour delay.

 

The ceasefire will be put to the vote in the 15-member council at noon (1700 GMT) on Saturday.

 


First published: 02.24.18, 16:41
