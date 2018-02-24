Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach passes away

Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach, 86, passed away Saturday. he was the leader of the more extreme Hareidi faction, "Hapeleg," which opposed any cooperation with the IDF. His followers have staged numerous demonstrations over the last few years often leading to massive traffic jams in Jerusalem and at many junctions throughout the country earning him scorn from more mainstream Hareidim.

The funeral will take place Sunday morning.

His father, Rabbi Shlomo Zalmen Auerbach, was a renowned Orthodox Jewish rabbi, posek, and rosh yeshiva of the Kol Torah yeshiva in Jerusalem, Israel who passed away in 1995. He kept his distance from politics and was widely admired.