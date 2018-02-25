Tornado watch expanded into 5 states; storms kill 1 in Ark.

A tornado watch on Saturday has been expanded to include five additional states in the central United States as a strong storm system moved from the Plains states and across the Mid-South.
The latest watch was in effect until 9pm Saturday and adds northeastern Arkansas, southeastern Missouri, northwestern Mississippi, western Tennessee, western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
The previous watch remained in effect until 6pm and already included most of most of the remainder of Arkansas in addition to northeastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Louisiana.