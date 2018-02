The IDF will conduct an exercise in the Shfela region as part of its annual training program.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that at sirens will sound at 09:20 and 11:08 in Rehovot, Kiryat Ekron, Kfar Bilu, Brenner Regional Council and Gezer Regional Council.

For further information, please dial 104 to contact the Home Front Command Information Center.