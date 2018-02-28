Case against policeman who beat Ethiopian soldier closes

The High Court of Justice rejected Wednesday the petitions against the plea deal proposed to the policeman who was documented beating Damas Pakada, an IDF soldier of Ethiopian descent, back in 2015.

As part of the agreement, the policeman was offered to avoid conviction and jail time and only be reprimanded and fined.

In his judgment, Justice Yoram Danziger wrote that even if the plaintiff is correct about the severity of the policeman's actions "this does not justify our intervention in the decision of the Attorney General regarding his handling of the case" because, in his opining, "it is not flawed in an unreasonable degree."

Danziger added that though he rejected the appeals, in hindsight, it might have been right to indict the policeman after all.