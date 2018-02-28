Soccer-Argentina to visit Israel for World Cup warm-up

JERUSALEM - Twice world champions Argentina play away to Israel in a pre-World Cup friendly international on June 9, the Israel Football Association (IFA)announced on Wednesday.

The venue for the match is still to be set, the IFA said in a statement. Since Israel abandoned the ageing National Stadium in Tel Aviv, major international fixtures have been played either in Haifa or Jerusalem.

"Discussions will continue in the coming days to finalise the contractual details for signing," the statement added.