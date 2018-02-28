Haley thanks Guatemala for help on Venezuela, Israel embassy

GUATEMALA CITY -- Washington's UN ambassador is thanking Guatemala for its support in confronting Venezuela over concerns about democracy and human rights in the South American nation.

Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke Wednesday after meeting in Guatemala City with President Jimmy Morales. She expressed gratitude for Morales'

Officials loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have scheduled an earlier than usual election April 22. The move is seen as disadvantageous for Maduro's opponents, and most in the opposition are refusing to participate unless measures are taken to guarantee fairness and transparency.

Haley also thanked Morales for his support at the United Nations on Washington's intention to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.