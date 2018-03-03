Investigators looking at whether Kushner business talks affected US policy

WASHINGTON – Federal investigators are looking into whether Jared Kushner's business talks with foreigners during the presidential transition had any influence on later White House policy toward those with whom he spoke, NBC News reported on Friday.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked witnesses about Kushner's attempts to secure financing for his family's real estate ventures,

NBC cited unnamed people familiar with Mueller's investigation, as well as witnesses who have been interviewed by Mueller's team. The special counsel is looking at Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and whether there was any collusion with the Trump campaign.

A spokesman for Mueller's office, Peter Carr, declined to comment on the report. A spokesman for Kushner attorney Abbe Lowell said the report was the "mischief" of unnamed sources conducting a "misinformation campaign" to mislead the news media.