The Lod District Court sentenced an Eritrean national, convicted this past October, to 11 years in prison for kidnapping and aggravated group rape.

The man was convicted along with four other Eritreans of kidnapping, incarceration and the rape of a woman in her thirties in Rishon LeZion in 2015.

While the man did not rape the victim, it was determined he was involved with her rape, partly by watching a door while his friends raped the woman.