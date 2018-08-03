Czech president wants to move embassy to Jerusalem

President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman expressed his desire that his country would transfer its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and that it is a "top priority" for him.

The decision, he noted, is in the hands of the government and according to a newspaper report in the country "the subject is not currently on the agenda."

Israel's ambassador to the Czech Republic, Daniel Meron, said that "the Czech Republic is one of Israel's closest allies in Europe and President Zeman himself is a true friend of the Jewish people."